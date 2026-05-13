Law enforcement honors fallen Trooper Kevin Trainor in emotional tribute

PEABODY, Mass. — Services to honor a man being recognized as a hero started in Peabody on Tuesday afternoon. Ahead of Trainor’s wake, law enforcement officers and first responders from across Massachusetts and beyond gathered to show their support with a law enforcement walk-through at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home.

Trooper Kevin Trainor died last week responding to a wrong-way driver call on Route One in Lynnfield.

State troopers, officers, and first responders could be seen filing into the funeral home one by one during the procession which began at 3 p.m.

“This extraordinarily difficult day for the Massachusetts State Police is also met with a day of brotherhood and sisterhood from our fellow law enforcement family,” Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said.

All to honor Trooper Trainor, who chose to respond to the wrong-way driver call, instead of heading home from his shift early Wednesday morning.

“We’re forever grateful to him for his service, his courage, his quick-thinking that evening, his selflessness,” Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said.

Police officers traveled from as far as Pennsylvania and Florida to pay their respects to Trainor’s family and show their support for their fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement. Colonel Noble said he’s grateful.

“There is no more fitting tribute to Kevin’s heroism than to stand with his fellow troopers, fellow police officers, all of whom I believe would act in the same heroic way that Kevin did,” Noble said.

Noble said he spoke with Trainor’s commanders in recent days and shared what they said they’ll remember most about him.

“He was known in the barracks for being very aggressive with his enforcement of OUI… he was among the leaders of the barracks with OUI enforcement, really focused on traffic safety and keeping impaired drivers off the road," Noble said.

It was a powerful tribute to a local hero as they now prepare to lay him to rest.

“I don’t think there are really words you can offer to adequately comfort someone in this time, but we sure will honor him,” Gov. Healey said.

“We will continue to honor Kevin’s legacy in the highest degree possible because that is the manner in which he served and that is the manner in which he will always be remembered,” Noble said.

Trooper Trainor’s funeral will take place at St. James Church in Salem on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

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