Worcester police union IDs veteran officer killed as search for ‘possibly armed’ woman continues

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester police union has identified the veteran police officer who was found dead and spurred a search for a “possibly armed and dangerous” woman on Tuesday.

Kurt Solomon was 57 years old, had been with the Worcester Police Department for 31 years, and had two sons, Nicholas and Brandon, Worcester police union president Thomas Duffy revealed Tuesday evening.

“Kurt was a loved and respected member of our department,” Thomas Duffy, president of NEPBA Local 911, said. “It was an honor to work with him, he’s a tremendous person and a tremendous police officer.”

Duffy expressed his condolences to Kurt’s mother, his two sons and his two brothers, vowing to stand by them through this tragedy.

“When you serve 30 years with an individual, you become more than coworkers, you become family and today we lost a member of our family,” Duffy said.

Duffy added they’ll be making resources available to support the Worcester Police Department during this time.

“We’ll do the job that we need to do for the citizens of Worcester and then we’ll take our time to grieve and process the loss of our officer today,” Duffy said.

Authorities launched a search for 58-year-old Karen Solomon on Tuesday morning after the longtime officer was found dead in his Wildwood Avenue home in Worcester around 5:30 a.m. Officials also warned she may be armed and dangerous.

Karen Solomon Worcester police are seeking Solomon regarding the death of a man at her home. (Worcester Police)

According to the First HELP website, Solomon serves as president and founder of the organization, which aims to raise awareness about law enforcement suicide and provide support to surviving families.

DA, police giving update on search woman wanted in Worcester death investigation

The organization says Solomon has written books and articles about police officer suicide, the impact on families, and the challenges officers face throughout their careers.

There was a large police presence on Mill Street and around Coes Pond late Tuesday afternoon as officers searched for Karen Solomon.

The chaos throughout the area near Coes Pond on Tuesday was a cause for concern for those who live nearby.

“It’s scary because I live right here so it’s scary that this has happened,” one woman told Boston 25.

Worcester emergency response

“It’s just kinda weird, it’s crazy, it’s like shocking, it really is,” another woman said. “I mean I’m hoping that they find her cause you never know.”

Anyone who sees Karen Solomon is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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