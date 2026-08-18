25 Investigates: Woman sought in Worcester officer death founded police suicide awareness nonprofit

WORCESTER, Mass. — As Worcester police continue searching for Karen Solomon in connection with a death investigation, 25 Investigates has learned that she is the founder and president of a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families affected by police officer suicide.

Authorities say they launched a search for 58-year-old Solomon on Tuesday morning after an off-duty veteran Worcester police officer was found dead in his Wildwood Avenue home in Worcester around 5:30 a.m. Officials also warned she may be armed and dangerous.

According to the First HELP website, Solomon serves as president and founder of the organization, which aims to raise awareness about law enforcement suicide and provide support to surviving families.

The organization says Solomon has written books and articles about police officer suicide, the impact on families, and the challenges officers face throughout their careers.

25 Investigates has reached out to First HELP for comment regarding the alleged incident at Solomon’s Worcester home Tuesday and the ongoing search for her by investigators.

Karen Solomon Worcester police are seeking Solomon regarding the death of a man at her home. (Worcester Police)

Solomon’s biography on the nonprofit’s website states that she is the wife of a police officer and highlights several media appearances, including an appearance on “The Dr. Phil Show.”

During that appearance, Solomon discussed the stigma surrounding suicide and its impact on families.

“We are perpetuating the stigma... we are re-traumatizing the families the way they treat them,” Solomon said.

The biography also states that Solomon serves on an FBI task force helping implement the Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection Act.

25 Investigates has also contacted the FBI for comment regarding Solomon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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