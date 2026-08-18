Emergency crews spend an hour digging out man trapped at Sandwich beach

SANDWICH, Mass. — A man was rescued after becoming stuck in a large hole on a Cape Cod beach on Tuesday.

The hole caved in and buried the man above the waist, leaving him trapped in the sand between Sagamore Beach and Scusset Beach in Sandwich.

It took first responders an hour of digging to get the man freed from the sand.

We are very proud of the coordinated response from local PDs, FDs, MSP, DCR, DPW and MedFlight," Bourne Police posted on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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