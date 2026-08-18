Veteran Worcester police officer found dead in home; woman sought in connection with investigation

WORCESTER, Mass. — An off-duty police officer from Worcester was found dead inside his home early Tuesday morning.

Authorities are searching for a woman in connection with the incident. She has been identified as 58-year-old Karen Solomon and is considered armed and dangerous.

According to officials, officers were dispatched to Wildwood Avenue. They found a man deceased.

The officer had been with the department for 30 years. He has not been identified by authorities.

Worcester police are searching for a woman in connection with the incident. She has been identified as 58-year-old Karen Solomon and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Solomon is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

DA, police giving update on search woman wanted in Worcester death investigation

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office said many details cannot be released at this time because the incident is being investigated as a domestic matter.

25 Investigates has learned Solomon ran a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families affected by police officer suicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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