Veteran Worcester police officer found dead in home; woman sought in connection with investigation

WORCESTER, Mass. — An off-duty police officer from Worcester was found dead inside his home early Tuesday morning.
Authorities are searching for a woman in connection with the incident. She has been identified as 58-year-old Karen Solomon and is considered armed and dangerous.
According to officials, officers were dispatched to Wildwood Avenue. They found a man deceased.
The officer had been with the department for 30 years. He has not been identified by authorities.
Worcester police are searching for a woman in connection with the incident. She has been identified as 58-year-old Karen Solomon and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees Solomon is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8606 or 911.
The Worcester District Attorney’s Office said many details cannot be released at this time because the incident is being investigated as a domestic matter.
25 Investigates has learned Solomon ran a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families affected by police officer suicide.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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