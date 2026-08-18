Police identify Texas teen wanted for deadly stabbing at South Station

BOSTON — Boston police on Tuesday identified the man who allegedly stabbed another man to death inside South Station.

Police say 17-year-old Marico Levy, 17-years-old, of Aubrey, Texas, is wanted for the murder of 29-year-old Latavius Owens of Memphis, Tennessee, at South Station on August 12.

The two men had an altercation on an escalator leading to an exit from the train station that turned violent.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed at South Station on Atlantic Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. found Owens suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

Owens was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Levy is a black male, 5’7” in height, 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the altercation or who may know Levy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

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