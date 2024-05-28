‘Frothing out the mouth’: Jared Ravizza accused in Martha’s Vineyard assault weeks before stabbings

WEST TISBURY, Mass. — Jared Ravizza is accused of assaulting his father on Martha’s Vineyard, weeks before prosecutors allege he went on a weekend stabbing spree on the South Shore and before he was tied to a Connecticut homicide investigation, court documents show.

Last month on Martha’s Vineyard, police charged Jared Ravizza with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Tisbury police in Edgartown District Court on April 16.

Ravizza, 26, of Chilmark on Martha’s Vineyard, was ordered held on Tuesday morning pending a competency hearing as requested by his defense attorney, Sean O’Neill, following his arraignment in Plymouth District Court on charges stemming from Saturday’s stabbing incident in Plymouth. He is charged with armed assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and indecent exposure.

He is accused of of stabbing four young girls at a Braintree movie theater and two McDonald’s employees at the Route 3 rest area in Plymouth before crashing his Porsche in Sandwich on Cape Cod on Saturday, prosecutors said. Ravizza is also accused of publicly urinating in the McDonald’s drive-thru in Plymouth before stabbing two employees there.

Jared Ravizza (Jared Ravizza appears in court after arrest in connection with South Shore stabbing spree.)

Weeks earlier, on Sunday, April 14, at around 2:40 a.m., West Tisbury police were called to a State Road address in West Tisbury for a report of a domestic assault and battery and property damage.

When police arrived, they found Ravizza’s father, who told officers that his son, Jared, “had just had a mental break and attacked him,” West Tisbury Police wrote in their criminal complaint.

When officers went inside, they knocked on Jared Ravizza’s bedroom door and he opened it, and “seemed clearly intoxicated,” police wrote.

When responding officers asked Ravizza what happened, he approached the officers and “began to scream ‘Cuff me!’” police wrote. The two officers called for an additional unit to respond.

Ravizza then “began speaking to us about non sensical (sic) things such as the deep state and claiming that his family helped start the country with John Adam (sic) but that his father didn’t love him and that his father wanted him dead,” police wrote. “He also included such groups as the Masons in his rants.”

“Mr. Ravizza began screaming that he hopes his father dies and began frothing out the mouth as he spoke,” police wrote in their report.

Jared Ravizza (Jared Ravizza)

Police later took Jared Ravizza, in a police cruiser, to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

His father, the alleged victim, told police that he tried to block his son’s “violent behavior towards him” and suffered scratches on his face and thumb. Police noted fresh marks on his face and thumbs and wrist. The father also told officers that “his office upstairs was wrecked because of Mr. Ravizza’s violent outburst.”

Upstairs, police noted bureaus knocked over, documents scattered on the floor, a broken door, and “stools that had been thrown across the room and had damaged the walls.”

Sandwich crash

A short time later, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, police signed a form to involuntarily hold Jared Ravizza at the hospital. He was examined by a mental health professional, who told officers he “did not meet their standards to be held,” police wrote. He was discharged from the hospital and then booked at the Dukes County jail.

Ravizza’s father declined to get a protection order, police wrote.

Boston 25 has reached out to Ravizza’s family for comment about Saturday’s events and the reported assault on the Vineyard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group