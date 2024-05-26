Suspect arrested in stabbing at Braintree movie theatre tied to death investigation in Conn.

BRAINTREE, Mass — The man arrested after leading police on a chase to Cape Cod was wanted for allegedly stabbing four young girls at a Braintree movie theatre and two others at a Plymouth McDonald’s Saturday.

Around 6:00 p.m. a man entered the AMC Braintree 10, walked past the ticket counter, and entered one of the theaters, Braintree police said. Inside the auditorium, “without saying anything and without warning” he stabbed and attacked four young girls, ranging in age from 9-17, police said.

After the attack, the suspect raced out of the theater and sped off in a black SUV, according to police.

A Boston 25 law enforcement source has identified the suspect as Jared Ravizza.

First responders arrived at the scene and transported the four young girls to a Boston hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening wounds.

“They looked like they just saw a horror movie and not a kid’s movie,” said Mateo Rojas, a moviegoer. “They said one of the girls had been ‘yelling help I’ve been stabbed’ and the kids came out looking really shocked.”

Braintree Police patrol officers and detectives quickly reviewed video footage and were able to determine the suspect was Ravizza and the black SUV were no longer in the area. Police were able to capture the Ravizza’s license plate and other law enforcement agencies were notified.

Braintree Police say a vehicle matching the description was reportedly involved in a similar assault in Plymouth. Massachusetts State Police say they responded to the McDonald’s at the Route 3 Park and Ride just after 7:00 p.m. after a 21-year-old female and a 29-year-old man were stabbed. Both were taken to local hospitals to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

After the reported incident in Plymouth, Massachusetts State Police then began to pursue the vehicle before it crashed in Sandwich.

Photos shared with Boston 25 News showed the suspected SUV blackened and charred on Cotuit Road in Sandwich after catching on fire following the crash.

Ravizza was taken into custody after the crash.

Sources also tell Boston 25 that Ravizza is also connected to a death investigation in Deep River Connecticut.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

