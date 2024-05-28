Police: Man accused of stabbing 6 people on South Shore also wanted in homicide investigation

DEEP RIVER, Conn. — A man accused of stabbing six people in a violent rampage through two different South Shore communities over the weekend is also wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in another New England state, authorities said.

Jared Ravizza, 26, of Chilmark on Martha’s Vineyard, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Plymouth District Court on charges of assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, which stem from an attack on two McDonald’s workers on Saturday night, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.

In addition to also allegedly stabbing four girls at the AMC Theater in Braintree before the McDonald’s incident, Connecticut State Police announced Tuesday that Ravizza is wanted in the death of Bruce Feldman, a 70-year-old man from West Hartford who was found dead outside of a home in Deep River hours before the stabbing spree unfolded.

Troopers responding to a report of an audible disturbance at a home on Maritone Lane in Deep River just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday found Feldman suffering from visible injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a preliminary investigation, troopers determined that Ravizza was present at the scene earlier in the day after recovering some of his personal items and speaking with witnesses who described him.

Surrounding agencies in Connecticut and law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts were notified of this incident and provided with a description of a vehicle associated with Ravizza.

Massachusetts State Police later advised Connecticut State Police that Ravizza had been taken into custody following a fiery crash in Sandwich around 7:30 p.m.

Photos shared with Boston 25 News showed Ravizza’s blackened and charred Porsche on Cotuit Road.

FULL TIMELINE OF EVENTS LEADING UP TO RAVIZZA’S ARREST:

DEATH INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTICUT - 3:30 P.M.

STABBING AT BRAINTREE MOVIE THEATER- 6:00 P.M.

STABBING AT PLYMOUTH MCDONALD’S - 7:00 P.M.

CRASH, ARREST IN SANDWICH- 7:15 P.M.

Criminal charges in Connecticut were pending Tuesday morning as Ravizza made his way to courtrooms in Massachusetts.

Investigations into all of the incidents remain ongoing.

