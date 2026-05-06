Wellesley mother to be arraigned for murder of her two children on Wednesday

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Wellesley mother accused of killing her two young children before fleeing to Vermont will be arraigned in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Janette MacAusland will be arraigned in Dedham District Court on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two young children, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office says.

The discovery was made by Wellesley Police during a well-being check at the family home on Edgemoor Avenue near the Natick town line on Friday, April 24.

Two sources told 25 Investigates that the children were last seen alive on Wednesday, April 22, suggesting a window of approximately 50 hours before police were called to check on them.

The investigation crossed state lines after 49-year-old Janette MacAusland arrived at her aunt’s home in Bennington, Vermont. Authorities say she appeared highly distraught and was suffering from a bleeding wound on her neck.

25 Investigates has learned that evidence inside the Wellesley home suggests MacAusland attempted to take her own life through multiple methods before fleeing to Vermont. Sources indicate she may have used a knife, a cord, and a hair dryer in a suspected attempt at electrocution.

Sources also tell 25 Investigates that MacAusland had previously been committed for a mental health evaluation due to concerns over self-harm. 25 Investigates has been unable to verify when that occurred, as court records related to mental health are confidential.

A specific time for MacAusland’s arraignment has not been set.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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