Foxborough finale: France, Morocco set for World Cup quarterfinal showdown at Boston Stadium today

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The final 2026 FIFA World Cup match at Boston Stadium is set for Thursday afternoon, as France and Morocco square off in a highly anticipated quarterfinal match.

The meeting renews a rivalry that dates back to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, when France defeated Morocco in the semifinals en route to the championship match.

Morocco will be looking for redemption after that loss, while France hopes to continue its strong run in the tournament.

France head coach Didier Deschamps said Morocco presents a significant challenge despite France’s historical success in the matchup.

“It is a really great, excellent team with top-notch individuals. They’re not here to play; they’re here to win. They like to have the ball; they like to attack and score goals,” Deschamps explained.

Both teams are familiar with Boston Stadium after playing group-stage matches there last month. Morocco earned a victory over Scotland, while France cruised to a 4-1 win over Norway.

Fans attending the match are encouraged to plan ahead.

Parking lots at Boston Stadium open at noon, with stadium gates opening at 1 p.m.

The Fan Zone in Lot 22 will also open at 1 p.m. for ticketed fans.

For those taking public transportation, the first train from South Station to the stadium departs at 9:15 a.m., while the last train boards at 12:45 p.m.

With a spot in the semifinals on the line, France and Morocco will meet once again on one of soccer’s biggest stages — this time in front of what is expected to be another packed crowd in Foxborough.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group