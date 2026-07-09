‘They come home here’: Bentley embraces role as France’s World Cup headquarters

WALTHAM, Mass. — As France continues its 2026 FIFA World Cup journey, Bentley University has found itself in the international spotlight as the team’s home base during the tournament.

Bentley Athletic Director Vaughn Williams told Boston 25 News on Thursday that hosting one of soccer’s most successful national teams has had a tremendous impact on both the university and the surrounding community.

“The amount of attention that the city’s getting and, obviously, Bentley University in every aspect that you can think of has been great for our institution and for the local community,” Williams said.

France has trained at Bentley’s Waltham campus throughout the World Cup, regularly traveling between matches and returning to the university, which serves as its headquarters.

Williams said the exposure generated by hosting the French national team has introduced Bentley and the city of Waltham to audiences from around the world.

A memorable partnership

While the international attention has been significant, Williams said he has been most impressed by how France has conducted itself behind the scenes.

“I’ve just admired how they’ve gone about their business,” Williams said. “How friendly, how focused, and how they’ve structured the important work to prepare for each match.”

He described the relationship between Bentley and France as more than simply a host arrangement.

“They’ve been beyond great partners,” Williams said. “It’s been more of a partnership, a relationship and a friendship than anything.”

Williams credited the university’s facilities, grounds, security, IT, and operations teams for creating an environment that has allowed France to feel at home throughout the tournament.

France plans to stay at Bentley

With France still alive in the World Cup, Williams confirmed the team plans to continue training at Bentley for as long as its tournament run continues.

“They’ve said they will continue to train as long as they’re in the tournament,” Williams said.

France’s commitment to remaining at Bentley throughout the event is a point of pride for university officials, who see it as validation of the work that has gone into hosting one of the world’s premier national teams.

“They consider Bentley University and Waltham home,” Williams said. “They come home after a match.”

As France plays in its quarterfinal showdown against Morocco in Foxborough, Bentley officials will be watching closely and hoping their temporary residents can keep advancing.

“We hope they’re in the tournament all the way to the final,” Williams said.

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