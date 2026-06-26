France vs. Norway (live updates): Boston Stadium hosts 5th World Cup match today

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The final day of match play in Foxborough features a heavyweight showdown as Norway takes on France.

The marquee matchup brings together two of the biggest stars in world soccer: France’s Kylian Mbappé and Norway’s Erling Haaland. Both have lived up to the hype, delivering standout performances throughout the tournament.

Norway’s manager says Haaland and Mbappé are every bit as good as advertised, and both will once again be in the spotlight with a place in the knockout stage on the line.

While helping their teams secure a victory is the top priority, there’s also an individual race to watch.

Haaland and Mbappé each enter today’s match with four goals, just one behind Lionel Messi in the chase for the tournament’s Golden Boot, awarded to the World Cup’s leading scorer.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. It can be seen on Boston 25 News/FOX.

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