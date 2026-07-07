Noah Kahan kicks off historic four-night concert run at Fenway Park

BOSTON — One of New England’s most beloved musicians is kicking off four nights of concerts at Fenway Park.

“Fenway Park, I’m coming home. Can’t wait to spend 4 nights with you,” Noah Kahan said in a social media post.

The singer-songwriter also shared a video Tuesday night reflecting on what the upcoming concerts mean to him.

“The same feeling you have when you and your kid go to a game—it’s just like, you’re at Fenway. The sights and sounds you’ve seen on TV and heard about for years- it feels so surreal,” Kahan said at the start of the video.

Kahan also reflected on the last time he performed at the iconic ballpark.

“It’s an honor. It’s just a really lasting feeling of gratitude,” he said.

“I feel nostalgia, but I don’t feel any kind of homesickness. I just feel proud to have played this place, to have been here and had all these seats filled, and to have gotten to look out at the crowd from a place that not many people have gotten to.”

Kahan said in the video that he is just excited to get the opportunity to come back.

“Knowing that we’re coming back and getting to do it again, I’m just feeling grateful and humbled by the size of it and the atmosphere of where we are.”

The Vermont native will become the first artist ever to host four consecutive sold-out shows at Fenway Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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