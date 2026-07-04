Last Boston Stadium matchup set: Morocco vs. France to faceoff Thursday afternoon

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The last matchup set to take place at Boston Stadium has been set! Morocco and France will get ready to face off against one another in the quarterfinals.

Morocco is coming off a dominating 3-0 win against event co-hosts Canada, thanks to Azzedine Ounahi’s two goals, to advance to the quarterfinals.

“We want to keep going,” Ouahbi said. “We don’t want to stop.”

France was able to win against Paraguay following a 1-0 win after a Kylian Mbappé penalty kick in the 70th minute.

Paraguay gave quite a fight and never went away, but ultimately France came through in a pesky matchup.

The two teams will get set to take on one another next Thursday, July 9th, at 4 PM.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group