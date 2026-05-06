Fourth Mass. State Police trooper to be arraigned in recruit’s training death

WORCESTER, Mass. — A fourth Massachusetts State Police trooper charged in the 2024 training death of a recruit is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Worcester Superior Court.

Casey LaMonte faces multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, and is expected to appear in court for the first time since charges were filed.

Three other members of the Massachusetts State Police were arraigned on similar charges last month. Sgt. Jennifer Penton and Troopers Edwin Rodriguez and David Montanez all pleaded not guilty.

All four are charged in connection with the death of Enrique Delgado-Garcia, who died following a boxing exercise at the State Police Academy two years ago.

Sources previously told 25 Investigates that Delgado-Garcia suffered multiple injuries during the exercise, including broken bones, missing teeth, and a spinal injury.

Prosecutors allege the four troopers failed to properly supervise the training session.

Following Delgado-Garcia’s death, the Massachusetts State Police removed boxing as an exercise at the academy.

25 Investigates: Family of State Police recruit finally learns official cause of death 25 Investigates: Family of State Police recruit finally learns official cause of death

The troopers involved in the exercise were suspended without pay.

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