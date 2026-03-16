Court dates set for 4 Mass. State Police members charged in recruit’s death

Boston 25 News has learned that four members of the Massachusetts State Police charged in connection with the death of academy recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia now have scheduled court dates.

Sgt. Jennifer Penton, Trooper Edwin Rodriguez, and Trooper David Montanez are set to be arraigned on April 2. Casey LaMonte is scheduled to be arraigned on April 14.

All four are facing involuntary manslaughter charges and remain suspended with pay pending further legal action. Special prosecutor David Meier first announced the indictments on Feb. 9.

Delgado-Garcia died following a boxing exercise at the State Police academy in September 2024. An independent investigation determined that the four defendants allowed “unsupervised, unauthorized, and unapproved” boxing drills to take place.

Sources previously told 25 Investigates that Delgado-Garcia suffered broken bones, damaged teeth, and a spinal injury during the exercise before his death.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office for additional comment on the case.

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