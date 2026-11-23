BOSTON — Thanksgiving travelers are already bracing for one of the year’s busiest travel periods, and recent airline technology problems are adding another layer of uncertainty for passengers flying out of Boston.

Delta Air Lines experienced an automation issue Sunday that affected weight-and-balance calculations for departing flights, resulting in 15 cancellations and 102 delays.

Operations appeared to improve significantly Monday morning at Boston Logan International Airport, according to FlightAware.

One traveler heading to Detroit told Boston 25 News that she arrived at the airport Monday only to discover her Delta flight had been canceled, despite still having a boarding pass on her phone.

“It’s scary when you see that, and you see no options because they don’t even have any more flights through Detroit on the board,” Suzi Hanzel said. “It’s like, what am I going to do?”

Hanzel said she had not received a notification about the cancellation.

“There was nothing,” she said. “I mean, I looked at my phone, and it still shows my boarding pass for today at the same time.”

The Delta disruption follows several other technology-related problems that affected air travel nationwide.

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop after the agency said legacy equipment became unstable. Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled. The FAA said there was no indication the problem resulted from a cyberattack.

United Airlines also experienced a roughly 90-minute system outage last Monday.

The disruptions come as the Thanksgiving travel rush gets underway. AAA expects a slight dip in air travel this year, while airfare has jumped.

AAA says a round-trip domestic flight over Thanksgiving is about 17% more expensive this year, averaging roughly $800.

Travelers are also watching the weather as the holiday approaches, adding another potential complication for people hoping to get out of town.

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