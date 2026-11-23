CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Following weeks of lighthearted black bear sightings in Westford and Chelmsford shared on social media, the encounters have escalated, with the animal snatching residents’ chickens right out of their coop.

Anam Ali told Boston 25 News that five of her seven chickens were killed on two separate occasions over the past month.

Home security video shows the bear roaming Ali’s Westford backyard hunting the chickens and later leisurely leaving with one unlucky hen in its mouth.

In the first incident, the bear moved the latch on the coop door to the unlocked position and entered, grabbing the first four in the dark, one at a time, Ali said.

“He came back a few times,” Ali said of the bear. “Like every once an hour taking a chicken, and I guess they just kind of sat there waiting to be taken.”

Ali finally heard commotion and ran out to search the yard. Her parents discovered the video of the bear the next morning.

“I heard pretty much, like, a scream and then a snap,” Ali said. “So, that’s when I ran out to my garage; I grabbed the first stick thing that I could find. Then, I ran outside, and I was looking for my chickens. And that’s when I saw the door wide open.”

Ali’s father reinforced the latch and moved the surviving chickens inside the garage, where they spent the next couple of weeks.

But the day after the family returned the chickens to the coop, Ali said, the bear was back, tearing through the chain-link door and grabbing one more chicken before Ali screamed and scared the animal away.

“It’s just unsafe,” Ali said. “I feel bad for the chickens at this point. Because they’re just getting eaten.”

The remaining two hens are now safe in the family’s garage.

Ali’s father plans to give them to a neighbor who has an electric fence around their coop until they can secure their own coop for future chickens in the spring.

Another chicken owner in the area shared a video with Boston 25 News of a bear’s unsuccessful attempt last month to enter her chicken coop due to a jolt from her electric fence.

Black bears are typically searching for food at this time of year before they den in mid-November to early December, exiting in the spring, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

The agency encourages owners of chickens and other small livestock to protect them with electric fences.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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