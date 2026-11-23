CANTON, Mass. — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer was snarling traffic on Interstate 95 in Canton on Monday morning.

The crash happened after 5 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 25 to Dedham Street.

Video from the scene showed the truck’s detached, crumpled trailer resting in the roadside tree line.

Officials blocked off two travel lanes as they worked to clear the crash.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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