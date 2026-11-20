BOSTON — A feline escape artist briefly interrupted a flight out of Boston Logan International Airport Friday morning.

A cat slipped out of its carrier aboard Delta Flight 2706 to Tampa while the plane was taxiing for takeoff, prompting a brief pause, according to an airline spokesperson.

Even air traffic control was caught off guard.

“That is a new one!” a controller said in ATC audio reviewed by Boston 25 News.

Once the cat was safely secured, the plane continued its taxi and departed normally.

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