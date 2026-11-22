BOSTON — Flights from Boston Logan International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were delayed Sunday morning due to an automation issue affecting weight and balance calculations for departing flights.

“Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation. We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Delta said it is working with air traffic control to reduce congestion at its Atlanta hub.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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