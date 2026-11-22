BOSTON — The holiday travel rush is underway as millions of Americans prepare to fly to their Thanksgiving destinations this week.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers are expected to travel through Boston Logan International Airport during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

According to AAA, round-trip domestic flights are 17% more expensive than last year, meaning travelers will be paying more to reach their holiday destinations.

AAA is also predicting a slight decrease in Thanksgiving travel this year, projecting a 0.2% drop compared to last year.

Despite the dip, nearly 6 million people nationwide are expected to fly this week to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends.

This year’s holiday travel rush also comes on the heels of the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop, which caused thousands of flight delays and cancellations.

With those recent disruptions, travelers may be keeping a closer eye on their flight status as they prepare to head out for the holiday.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the airport early and check their flight status before leaving home to avoid any unexpected issues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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