Mass. — Many of us have received an email or a letter in the mail saying our personal information was compromised in a data breach. Most people toss it and go about their day. But experts say ignoring that notice could spell real financial trouble.

A growing problem in Massachusetts

Your name, date of birth and sometimes even your Social Security number are shared for life’s biggest purchases and endeavors. When that information lands in the wrong hands, the consequences can be serious. According to state data, more than 3 million instances of Massachusetts residents being affected by data breaches were reported in 2025, and nearly 7 million in 2023.

Dr. Kyung-Shick Choi, a professor of cybercrime investigations at Boston University, says the threat is constant. “Cybercrime itself is very prevalent, and we see 560,000 malware every day,” he said, adding that more than 30,000 websites are impacted daily.

“I feel violated”:

One victim’s story

Dr. Oscar Ni, a longtime licensed optometrist who runs his own practice in Seekonk, fell victim to a serious data breach. He says it began in 2018 with a strange alert from Amazon asking him to confirm a second account he did not have. He contacted the company through its app and learned his account had been compromised.

“They actually got my information. They were able to get into my Amazon account, and I felt violated,” Ni said. He also had to contact Capital One and change his credit card, which took a lot of time.

The National Board of Examiners in Optometry was the target of an alleged data breach in 2016 that exposed Social Security numbers, dates of birth and even credit card details of roughly 61,000 optometry students and licensed professionals.

Ni acted quickly. “I filed a police report to the local police department and just in case somebody stole my identity, I’m not responsible for any false charges. And I also contacted the IRS and FBI as well,” he said. He also contacted all three major credit bureaus to freeze his credit, an effort that took several weeks.

Even so, he says the experience has shaken his trust. “I haven’t lost anything yet, but I kind of lost the trust in the system as well because I’ve done nothing wrong and yet, I’m the one in trouble.”

Why you should act right away

Boston 25 asked whether consumers should immediately freeze their credit after learning their information may have been exposed, Choi was emphatic: “Definitely, 100% and you need to do [quick] action. So, waiting, that is the worst kind of scenario you could do.” He warned that criminals using your stolen name could buy a house, a car, or other large purchases.

What to do if your data is compromised

Freeze your credit with all the major credit bureaus and keep it locked, so your information is effectively useless to hackers.

Contact your financial institution and credit card companies to flag any fraudulent activity.

File a police report with your local and state police departments to keep a paper trail.

Contact the IRS to get a personal PIN, so no one can file a tax return under your name using your Social Security information.

Change your online passwords and activate two-factor authentication, an underrated step to safeguard yourself.

Ni says he and his fellow optometry colleagues banded together to create a cheat sheet listing the websites needed to lock down your information.

Protect yourself before a breach happens

You don’t need to be part of a massive data breach before taking steps to protect your information. Keeping your credit frozen and unlocking it only 24 hours before a big purchase, like a car or home loan, could make all the difference.

Cybercrimes are among the most underreported crimes. You are always encouraged to file a report with state and local law enforcement to have a paper trail.

Ni still fears what the future holds as cyber attacks become more sophisticated and common. “I still feel unsecured because there’s nothing secure. My identity is still out there… I’m just going to be vigilant, take everything seriously.”

His message to anyone tempted to ignore a breach notice: “I would take it very seriously, because it’s your identity. Once they’re stolen, it’s on a dark web. It’s for sale… And then it could make your life very, very troublesome.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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