Families of North Shore women who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at Belize resort file lawsuit

REVERE, Mass. — The families of 3 North Shore women who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a resort in Belize are filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad, 26-year-old Wafae El-Arar, and 26-year-old Imane Mallah were found dead by management at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro.

Belize authorities said there was no sign of foul play and there has also been speculation they may have suffered overdoses, with a news outlet in Belize reporting that gummies and alcohol were found in the room.

The families argue the deaths were preventable, citing a lack of carbon monoxide detectors.

Massachusetts has helped lead an independent investigation into their deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

