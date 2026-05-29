BOSTON — Facing the possibility of being fired, six high-earning Massachusetts Department of Transportation maintenance workers chose to walk away from their state jobs on Thursday, abruptly resigning in the wake of an explosive 25 Investigates report about apparent overtime reporting discrepancies.

A source inside the agency tells 25 Investigates the people who resigned include Zack Fuller who collected $240,000 in total compensation last year, Dana Bell who made $228,000, and Tim Manning who made $190,000 in 2025.

25 Investigates: Six state workers resign amid overtime scandal

The sudden departures come nine days after 25 Investigates first aired the results of its seven-month undercover probe, “Clocking Out and Cashing In,” which shows top earners leaving a Charlestown highway depot while still on the overtime clock. Overtime is paid at time and a half.

MassDOT confirmed that the six highway maintenance workers chose to resign in lieu of termination proceedings. They did so on the same day MassDOT ordered them to appear at disciplinary hearings required by state protocol to force a termination.

A source inside the agency told 25 Investigates only one employee showed for the hearings but did not speak. That employee has been suspended without pay but has not resigned.

Four employees identified only as supervisors have also been suspended.

Timesheets showed the men logging grueling marathon shifts, but 25 Investigates’ hidden cameras recorded them departing their shifts hours before they claimed to have left for the day.

25 Investigates: Six state workers resign amid overtime scandal

“MassDOT is also pursuing all available avenues to recover any improperly obtained compensation and will seek all remedies available under law,” the agency wrote in a statement.

An agency spokesperson emphasized that the mid-day resignations will not impact the department’s ongoing forensic audit, nor will they shield the workers from “potential action by other authorities.”

Those “other authorities” are expected to include criminal prosecutors. Just last week, Governor Maura Healey was asked about 25 Investigates findings.

“I hope whatever the investigation yields, know that they’re going to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Governor Healey warned.

25 Investigates requested an interview with State Senator Brendan P. Crighton (D-Third Essex), who co-chairs the powerful legislative committee responsible for overseeing MassDOT’s public funding.

His office issued a written statement to 25 Investigates:

“Fraud is unacceptable; the expectation is that all public employees are working when they say they are,” Senator Crighton stated. “Anything short of that will not be tolerated, and those employees will be held accountable. I know the importance of public trust. I will be following the results of the outside investigation closely to make sure that this issue is addressed and that necessary steps are taken to prevent this in the future.”

25 Investigates requested the names of all the employees who resigned on Thursday. The agency said an official request would be required to provide the names.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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