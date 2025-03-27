Families of Revere women they say died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Belize release statement

The families of three Revere women who were found dead in their hotel room while vacationing in Belize learned the cause of their deaths on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, the families of 23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad, 26-year-old Wafae El-Arar, and 26-year-old Imane Mallah say they were notified by officials with the United States Embassy in Belize the three women died of acute carbon monoxide poisoning, likely caused by a faulty instant water heater.

“While we remain shattered by the loss of these three bright lights in our world, we are incredibly heartened by the results of this investigation and grateful to those who completed it in a thorough and independent manner,” the statement read.

The results come after weeks of speculation about the three women’s deaths. Prior to today’s finding there had been speculation the women may have suffered overdoses, with a news outlet in Belize reporting that gummies and alcohol were found in the room.

Although the families acknowledged the results of the Belizean authorities findings, they were critical about their transparency.

“We have said since the beginning of this investigation that their deaths were suspicious and raised concerns about initial reports in the news media,” the families said. “While today’s official finding puts to rest those initial reports, we hope this will give authorities in law enforcement pause before they make similar suggestions during future investigations. Survivors such as our families deserve their best, honest work. We received it today but needed it throughout this investigative process.”

The victims’ families are asking Belize authorities to continue their investigation into their own practices and how this was handled by hotel management. It is unknown if any legal action will be taken.

The families said although they’ve received the death reports from U.S. Embassy officials, they are still awaiting the results of a separate independent review being done by authorities in Massachusetts.

“Our families remain incredibly grateful to the outpouring of support we have received from family, friends, leaders and loved ones since their passing,” the statement read. “Our families ask for continued prayers, patience, and privacy as we navigate this unimaginable loss. May their beautiful souls rest in eternal peace. We will forever love and miss you, Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae.”

Three woman from Revere found dead at hotel in Belize

The three women were described as lifelong friends and were found dead in their hotel room at the resort in February.

Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae were young professionals in the medical field and part of a tight-knit community, officials said.

“These young women were valued members of our community, and while the gravity of this tragedy weighs heavily on us all, I am grateful for the diligence of our state and federal partners in ensuring that a proper investigation was conducted and brought the truth to light,” Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. said.

GoFundMe pages have been set up on behalf of each of the three families linked to the tragedy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group