Did you hear it? Residents throughout New England report loud explosion

BOSTON — A loud explosion was heard throughout New England on Saturday afternoon just after 2 p.m.

Residents from New Hampshire down to Rhode Island heard a loud boom, some even reporting their entire house shaking.

A spaceflight meteorologist shared on X that the sound around Boston could have been a meteor entering the atmosphere.

There was a very large “flash” detected by GOES-19 GLM that does not correlate with active thunderstorms in the area.

Reports of an explosion hears around Boston I believe are going to be a rather significant bolide/meteor entering the atmosphere. Very large "flash" detected by GOES-19 GLM that does not correlate with active thunderstorms. #MAwx pic.twitter.com/EHKVxCc2vU — Nick Stewart (@NStewWX) May 30, 2026

“The flash density product really shows this anomalous ‘flash’ which is pretty distinctive of a bolide/meteor reentry east of Boston,” he said.

A data map shows that just over Boston, a large green flash can be seen, which experts say is indicative of a meteor/sonic boom.

Officials are currently still trying to figure out the source of the sound at this time.

Multiple police and fire officials throughout the region have asked residents to refrain from calling their department as they are aware of the incident.

“Yes, I did, thought it may have been a explosion from the power plant next door. It vibrated my apartment. Though it lasted about 3 to 4 seconds.....longer than most explosions. Did not sound like thunder,” one viewer said.

Loud explosion ‘sound’ likely a meteorite burning up in the atmosphere, was picked up by my security camera as I arrived home! As well as GOES satellite imagery over Eastern Massachusetts! Saugus, MA @boston25 @NASA pic.twitter.com/1rqGK6E4af — David J Bagley-Meteorologist ⚡️ (@DavidBagleyWX) May 30, 2026

“I was outside in Framingham with my dog. Heard and felt two huge blasts. Felt the shockwave. Definitely not thunder. Was from the east/southeast from where I was standing. Scared the crap out of us,” another viewer said.

An official at the National Weather Service said it was up to NASA to confirm whether the sound came from a meteor.

According to the National Weather Service in Boston, nothing has been officially confirmed. NASA has not yet verified that possibility. The U.S. Geological Survey has not registered any earthquake in the region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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