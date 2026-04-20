Teen hikers from Mass. rescued from the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — Two teenage hikers from Massachusetts were rescued from the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire over the weekend, state officials said.

Vaughn Webb, 18, and Khang Nguyen, 17, both of Plymouth, Massachusetts, were rescued Saturday night after experiencing difficulties in harsh weather conditions at the summit while on a hike, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officials said in a statement.

The rescue happened one day after three Massachusetts women were rescued from a New Hampshire trail on Friday.

At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officers received a 911 call indicating that Webb and Nguyen were both at the summit of Mount. Washington, and seeking shelter from wind-driven precipitation next to a building.

One of the teens was experiencing “significant leg pain as a result of an unknown ailment,” state officials said.

“With an air temperature of 38 degrees, high winds, and forecasted snow, Conservation Officers immediately worked on a plan to locate and extract the two young men,” officials said.

Mount Washington in New Hampshire Mount Washington in New Hampshire. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Officers were able to contact an employee of Mount Washington State Park, who went out and began searching for the two.

The Mount Washington Auto Road was also contacted, and they advised that they had cleared the road sufficiently to allow vehicle traffic to the summit.

Conservation officers then began responding in four-wheel-drive pickup trucks to reach the summit and return before the incoming snow.

By approximately 8 p.m., a State Park employee located Webb and Nguyen, brought them inside the State Park building, and had first aid rendered to address the leg pain.

By 9 p.m., a conservation officer was on scene and began driving the two hikers back down the Auto Road.

By 10 p.m., everyone involved was safely off the mountain.

“Webb and Nguyen were both very thankful for the assistance and expressed their gratitude for all involved,” state officials said.

Several search-and-rescue missions take place on the mountain every year, officials said. Personnel from Mount Washington State Park and the Mount Washington Auto Road often help in these rescue missions.

“The summit of New Hampshire’s highest peak certainly is deserving of being known for the ‘World’s Worst Weather,’ and when time is of the essence, these entities consistently work hard to help those in need,” New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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