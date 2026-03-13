No bail for Mass. high schooler accused of stabbing woman to death in her bed in ‘random’ attack

DANVERS, Mass. — A Massachusetts high school student arrested in connection with the “random” killing of a woman in her North Shore home was ordered held without bail and to undergo a 20-day mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Anthony DeMayo, an 18-year-old Lynn native and a senior at Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, was arraigned Friday in Salem District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 69-year-old Janet Swallow, of Danvers.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Before the prosecution laid out the allegations against DeMayo, a forensic psychologist who evaluated him ahead of the arraignment concluded that the teen was showing signs of depression and risk of suicide, leading to the judge’s order for additional evaluation.

Court video: High School student arraigned on murder charge in death of Danvers woman

Officers responding to a 911 call for a person with a knife in the area of Standish Road in Lynn encountered a person carrying a knife, which had a “reddish-brown stain consistent with blood,” Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced during a news conference late Thursday night.

The person, later identified as DeMayo, was transported to Salem Hospital due to his “erratic behavior,” according to Tucker.

While a subsequent search of DeMayo‘s Lynn home was unfolding, he allegedly admitted to Lynn police officers that he had killed a woman the night before in Danvers, just as they located blood-stained clothing, a prosecutor told the court on Friday.

DeMayo’s alleged confession and cellphone data on his phone led investigators to 17 Amherst Street in Danvers, where Massachusetts State Police detectives and Danvers officers found Swallow, a longtime resident of the town, dead from wounds “consistent with a homicide,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor also revealed new details during the arraignment, alleging that DeMayo broke in through a window of Swallow’s home and stabbed her to death while she was in her bed.

Investigators say the stabbing attack was “random,” and they believe DeMayo acted alone. They also noted that nothing was missing from Swallow’s home.

Swallow’s family shared a photo of her with Boston 25 News on Friday.

“This is not only a tragedy for the town, but for the school. This is just a very difficult case because of the randomness,” Tucker said.

Janet Swallow (Family courtesy)

Danvers Police Chief James Lovell said there is no threat or danger to the public at this time.

In a statement, the president of Bishop Fenwick High School said the school was cooperating with the investigation, while also sharing condolences with Swallow’s family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, her family, and all who have been affected by this horrific tragedy,” he wrote in a statement shared with Boston 25.

DeMayo is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on April 1.

The investigation into Swallow’s death is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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