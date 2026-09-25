Fall nor’easter 2026 (live updates): Mass. drivers urged to limit travel as powerful storm arrives

DEDHAM, Mass. — A powerful fall nor’easter is arriving in Massachusetts Friday, bringing days of heavy rain, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, coastal flooding, beach erosion, and rough surf.

Boston 25 meteorologists have issued a weather alert as the long-duration storm takes aim at southern New England, with the most significant impacts expected along the coast. Coastal flood and high wind warnings are also in effect.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is urging residents to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel as conditions worsen into the weekend.

The storm has also prompted flight delays and cancellations at Logan Airport and forced the Red Sox to make schedule changes to their final regular-season homestand. Ed Sheeran’s concerts at Gillette Stadium were also canceled.

Follow Boston 25’s live storm updates:

Friday, Sept. 25, 2:30 p.m.

The nor’easter is arriving in southern New England. Track the slow-moving storm as it moves in.

Friday, Sept. 25, 1:45 p.m.

Gov. Healey’s office is closely monitoring weather conditions in Massachusetts, saying safety officials are ready for possible flooding and power outages.

Massachusetts, we’ve got a Nor’easter headed our way, with heavy rain and strong winds expected this weekend.



We're keeping a close eye on the forecast and coordinating with local and federal public safety partners. Be ready for possible flooding and power outages.



Stay safe,… pic.twitter.com/5AZrGvJGhj — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) September 25, 2026

Friday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m.

What are you seeing in your area? We want to see! Share your storm-related photos and videos with Boston 25 News.

Friday, Sept. 25, 12 p.m.

What can we expect from the nor’easter? Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear and morning news anchors Gene Lavanchy and Nicole Gabe break it all down.

They talk rain, wind, a full moon, hats, and skeletons.

Friday, Sept. 25, 11:30 a.m.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says city departments have been working together and taking extra precautions ahead of the storm.

“Our top priority is for everyone to stay safe,” Wu said. “So please stay off the roads during the storm as it comes on. Take public transit if you need to go out and get somewhere. And if you absolutely need to be on the roads, proceed with caution and pay extra attention to commuters, pedestrians, and other vehicles.”

Friday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist A.J. Mastrangelo says Bay Staters should prepare for a “wide array” of conditions come Friday afternoon, depending on their locations.

Wide array of conditions for this afternoon depending on your location. Already gusting 40-50 MPH right now, the worst today will be confined to Southeast Massachusetts. Some showers will be possible by dinnertime with more widespread impacts arriving overnight.@Boston25 pic.twitter.com/5JhAB6mkPO — A.J. Mastrangelo (@AJ_Mast_WX) September 25, 2026

Friday, Sept. 25, 10:45 a.m.

Ed Sheeran’s Friday and Saturday night concerts at Gillette Stadium have been canceled due to the nor’easter.

Friday, Sept. 25, 10:30 a.m.

WHAT IF IT WAS SNOW?! Imagine if this fall nor’easter arrived in January instead of September...Shiri explains.

Friday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.

Multiple severe weather warnings and advisories are in effect in Massachusetts.

Friday, Sept. 25, 9:30 a.m.

Massachusetts ferry routes and whale watches have been canceled as forecasters warn of 10- to 15-foot seas.

Friday, Sept. 25, 8:30 a.m.

The wind is starting to whip in Quincy, where residents are bracing for flooding and power outages.

Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 a.m.

Beaches are closing, power outage concerns are growing, and officials are warning people to stay out of the ocean.

Friday, Sept. 25, 7 a.m.

Nor’easter incoming: Shiri shares a Friday morning storm update, warning that New Englanders are in for days of rain and wind.

Friday, Sept. 25, 6 a.m.

Traveling over the next few days? Boston Logan Airport recommends checking your flight status before leaving your home.

This weekend’s nor’easter is forecasted to bring high winds and heavy rain across the Northeast. We expect flight delays and cancellations throughout the weekend. Passengers should check with their airline before coming to the airport. We will continue to update as necessary. pic.twitter.com/ZozIozAMU8 — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) September 24, 2026

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