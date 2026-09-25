‘Too much for us’: Nor’easter halts Mass. ferry service with threat of 15-foot seas

BOSTON — The weekend nor’easter is disrupting ferry service and causing cancellations. By Friday morning, many ferry routes were canceled as the storm approached.

Even when skies are clear, many factors weigh into the decision to suspend service.

“It’s the wind. So once the wind kicks up out of the north, northeast, and the seas get above three, four, five feet, and we’re expecting 10-to-15-foot seas out there this weekend...that’s too much for us to go,” explained Bob Lawler.

Lawler is the Regional Vice President and General Manager of Boston Harbor City Cruises.

By Thursday morning, the company had already canceled its Provincetown and Salem ferries, along with its whale watching cruises.

Lawler explained the decision comes down to safety and passenger comfort. Lawler expects ferry service to resume in time for the new work week, but staff said it’s always a good idea for passengers to check their routes before they plan to travel.

Lawler said during a storm, the ferries are securely tied up at facilities across the area.

A crew is on standby to keep the vessels safe.

Long Wharf itself was also preparing for the nor’easter. Sandbags were visible at the entrances of some buildings, where water is expected to wash up during the high tides on Saturday and Sunday.

Recent wharf improvements have made some structures more resilient to high tides. In 2024, Lawler said the pilings along the wharf were replaced. The new pilings are now four feet taller.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group