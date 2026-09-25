Mass. nor’easter futurecast: Latest timeline of impacts from powerful, multi-day storm

DEDHAM, Mass. — A powerful fall nor’easter is moving into Massachusetts Friday, bringing days of soaking rain, damaging wind gusts, rough surf, coastal flooding, and beach erosion through the weekend and into early next week.

Boston 25 meteorologists have issued a weather alert as the long-duration storm takes aim at southern New England, with the most significant impacts expected along the coast.

Rain starts Friday, but not everyone gets wet right away

While rain is expected to arrive on Cape Cod and the Islands Friday afternoon, shower activity may be more limited across the Boston area and inland communities during the day.

Forecasters say the best chance for rain in Boston arrives after 5 p.m., with some communities north and west of the city potentially staying dry until Friday night.

The steadiest and heaviest rainfall is expected from Saturday through Monday, although a brief lull is possible Saturday morning.

Several inches of rain expected

Rainfall totals are expected to range from 2 to 5 inches across southeastern Massachusetts and coastal communities, with 1 to 3 inches inland.

Because the rain will be spread over several days, widespread flash flooding is not anticipated. However, localized issues including ponding on roads, poor drainage flooding, and isolated trouble spots remain possible throughout the storm.

Friday nor'easter maps

Damaging wind gusts could cause power outages

The strongest winds are expected Friday night through Saturday.

Wind gusts between 45 and 60 mph are possible along the coastline, with gusts decreasing farther inland. Coastal communities face the highest risk for downed tree limbs, isolated wind damage, and scattered power outages.

Residents are urged to secure or bring indoors outdoor furniture, decorations, and seasonal displays before conditions worsen.

Friday nor'easter maps

Dangerous surf, beach erosion expected

The storm will also generate dangerous marine conditions and significant coastal impacts.

Forecasters expect wave heights of 10 to 20 feet, with the strongest surf occurring from Friday night through Sunday morning.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Sunday, with minor coastal flooding and beach erosion possible during multiple high-tide cycles.

Communities along the Massachusetts coastline could experience flooding of vulnerable roads, parking lots, and low-lying areas.

Friday nor'easter maps

Storm lingers into Monday

Unlike a fast-moving storm system, this nor’easter is expected to linger offshore through the weekend.

Rain, gusty winds, and gray skies will continue Sunday before another wet day arrives Monday as low pressure slowly pulls away from New England.

Conditions should gradually improve by Tuesday, with brighter weather potentially returning by mid-next week.

What to expect

Rain develops Friday afternoon and evening, spreading northward overnight.

Heaviest rain expected Saturday through Monday.

Wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph possible along the coast.

Scattered power outages and isolated wind damage possible.

Coastal Flood Warning in effect through Sunday evening.

Waves of 10 to 20 feet could cause beach erosion and dangerous surf.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches near the coast and 1 to 3 inches inland.

Conditions improve beginning Tuesday.

Friday nor'easter maps

Stay with Boston 25 News and the Boston 25 Weather Team for the latest updates, watches, warnings, and storm impacts as this powerful nor’easter moves across Massachusetts.

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