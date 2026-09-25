Red Sox move up second game of doubleheader due to approaching nor’easter

The Red Sox are adjusting the start time of the second game of Friday’s doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs as a powerful nor’easter threatens to impact the final three games of the regular season at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox and Cubs will now begin Game 2 of today’s doubleheader at Fenway Park at 5:35 p.m., 30 minutes earlier than previously scheduled.

The Red Sox say the change was made in consultation with Major League Baseball.

The second game was originally scheduled to be played at on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said the team has also discussed relocating games to a neutral site as the organization weighs options to complete the season schedule.

The Red Sox’s first game of the 2026 MLB postseason is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, 2026, when they open a best-of-three American League Wild Card Series on the road against the New York Yankees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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