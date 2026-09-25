Ed Sheeran’s shows at Gillette Stadium canceled due to nor’easter concerns

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A pair of sold-out Ed Sheeran concerts slated for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough have been canceled because a powerful fall nor’easter is expected to bring days of soaking rain, damaging wind gusts, rough surf, coastal flooding, and beach erosion through the weekend and into early next week.

Sheeran’s Friday and Saturday night shows won’t go on as planned, Gillette Stadium announced Friday morning.

“Due to the severe weather warnings in place in Boston and across New England throughout the weekend and following consultation with local officials, the promoter and tour have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium,” the announcement read.

Stadium officials noted the decision was made in the interest of safety.

”The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff, and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority," the statement continued.

Ticketmaster has made refunds available.

The cancellations come after Sheeran’s Loop Tour announced his opening acts were dropping out to show solidarity with Macklemore, who was initially removed over pro-Palestinian comments he made onstage.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the shows would be rescheduled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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