Delays, cancellations climbing at Boston Logan Airport as nor’easter targets Mass.

BOSTON — Travelers heading through Boston Logan International Airport this weekend are being urged to check their flight status before arriving as a powerful fall nor’easter threatens to disrupt travel across New England and much of the East Coast.

As of Friday afternoon, dozens of flights had already been impacted, with 60 delays and 66 cancellations, according to FlightAware. Many of those disruptions involved Cape Air flights.

The greatest impacts are expected on Cape Cod and the Islands and along the coastline, where forecasters are warning of heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding, and rough surf through the weekend.

Boston 25 News is closely monitoring the situation, and airline officials expect delays and cancellations to increase as the storm intensifies.

This weekend’s nor’easter is forecasted to bring high winds and heavy rain across the Northeast. We expect flight delays and cancellations throughout the weekend. Passengers should check with their airline before coming to the airport. We will continue to update as necessary. pic.twitter.com/ZozIozAMU8 — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) September 24, 2026

Because the nor’easter is affecting a large portion of the East Coast, including major travel hubs in New York, travelers could also see a ripple effect of additional delays and cancellations throughout the region.

Several airlines have already issued travel waivers, allowing passengers to change or cancel eligible flights without paying additional fees.

Travel experts recommend checking directly with your airline for the latest information before heading to the airport.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group