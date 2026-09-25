Malden man accused of keeping woman in attic pleads not guilty

MALDEN, Mass. — A Malden man pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in court Friday after being arrested in a human trafficking investigation.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Jordende Piere is accused of keeping a woman in an attic.

Malden Police Chief Glenn Cronin said the investigation began when an officer noticed something out of place at the apartment building, which led officers to the victim.

According to prosecutors, the woman had not eaten, was covered in scabs, and was using a bucket as a toilet.

The woman told officers she met Piere on a dating app. Investigators said he forced her to have sex with him and arranged sexual encounters with other people.

Piere was charged with kidnapping, human trafficking, and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

Authorities said he was on release at the time of his arrest on assault and battery and weapons charges out of Somerville.

He was ordered held without bail.

Piere is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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