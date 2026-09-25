Fall nor’easter prompts beach closures, power outage concerns in Massachusetts

NAHANT, Mass. — Massachusetts residents are being urged to prepare for a powerful nor’easter expected to batter New England with heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding, and the threat of widespread power outages.

Along the coastline, officials are taking extra precautions ahead of the storm’s arrival. In Nahant, all town beaches have been closed through Tuesday as dangerous ocean conditions are expected to persist for several days. Officials are prohibiting swimming, surfing, paddleboarding, kayaking, and other water-based recreational activities.

According to the Nahant Fire Department, anyone who enters the water during the storm could be putting themselves at significant risk. Officials warned that rescuers would be highly unlikely to reach people in the forecasted conditions. The department also noted that the town’s harbormaster boat is currently out of service and fire department watercraft are not equipped to handle the anticipated rough seas.

While coastal communities brace for pounding surf and flooding concerns, utility companies are focused on another major threat: power outages.

Eversource crews spent Thursday trimming tree branches near power lines to reduce storm-related damage before strong winds move into the region. Trees remain especially vulnerable this time of year because many still carry their full canopy of leaves, increasing the likelihood of downed limbs and uprooted trees.

“The fact that it’s still September and the trees still have leaves on them, that’s added weight on the end of those trees which makes it even more risky that something is going to happen,” said Christopher Gonzalez, an Eversource vegetation management manager. “With the rain that we’re expecting, we could also see trees uprooting. That’s something else we’re preparing for.”

Emergency officials are encouraging residents to prepare now by charging phones and other electronic devices, stocking up on flashlights and fresh batteries, and securing outdoor furniture and loose items that could become projectiles in high winds. Residents are also reminded to stay away from any downed power lines and always assume they are energized.

Forecasters say the hardest-hit areas are expected to be along the Massachusetts coastline, where powerful winds, rough surf, and coastal flooding could create hazardous conditions throughout the weekend.

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