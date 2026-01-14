Encouraging injury development for Patriots as preparations for playoff game against Texans begin

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel shared an encouraging update on the health status of star cornerback Christian Gonzalez on Wednesday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s NFL divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Gonzalez fell on his head and was forced to prematurely exit New England’s 16-3 Wild Card round playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday. He was promptly placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

The 23-year-old shutdown defender played a major role in helping the Patriots’ defense limit Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to just 159 passing yards and zero touchdowns.

While meeting with the media in Foxboro, Vrabel was asked about Gonzalez’s availability as his team returned to the practice field to begin preparations for the Texans.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks ahead of playoff game against Texans

In a sign that he could clear protocol in time for Sunday’s 3 p.m. divisional round game at Gillette Stadium, Vrabel revealed that he expected Gonzalez back at practice Wednesday.

Boston 25 News Sports Director Butch Stearns later spotted Gonzalez on the practice field, sporting a red non-contact jersey.

On Monday, Vrabel praised Gonazelz for his elite play this season.

“Gonzo continues to play at a high level. Those are the expectations that he has for himself and that we have for him,” Vrabel said. “We appreciate what he’s done and his willingness to line up in different places...Hopefully, we’ll get him back.”

Gonzalez was selected for his first career Pro Bowl in December.

