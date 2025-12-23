2 New England Patriots stars selected to 2026 NFL Pro Bowl

FOXBORO, Mass. — A pair of rising stars will represent the New England Patriots in the 2026 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye and third-year cornerback Christian Gonzalez were picked to take part in the annual all-star event in February in San Francisco.

The two young Patriots have played crucial roles this season in helping New England secure a playoff berth for the first time in four seasons.

Maye, whose Pro Bowl nod marks his second straight honor, ranks first in the NFL with a 70.9 completion percentage, third with a 108.5 passer rating, and fourth in passing yards with 3,947. He’s added 25 passing touchdowns and four rushing scores.

Gonzalez, who routinely matches up against top receiving threats on opposing teams, is the first Patriots defensive back to earn Pro Bowl honors since cornerback J.C. Jackson in 2021. He’s racked up 61 total tackles and broken up 10 passes in 12 starts this season.

The Patriots currently sit atop the AFC East with a 12-3 record. They are also tied with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks for the best record in the league.

Other Pro Bowl selections across the league include:

This season’s Pro Bowl QBs: pic.twitter.com/UU62WI2xHz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2025

This season’s Pro Bowl RBs and FBs: pic.twitter.com/wZYL9Me8CU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2025

This season’s Pro Bowl TEs: pic.twitter.com/gqQ76m9QA9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2025

This season’s Pro Bowl linemen: pic.twitter.com/aUxBzWN4kA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2025

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group