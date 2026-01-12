Mike Vrabel gives update on injured Patriots star after early exit from Chargers game

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez is in the concussion protocol after he exited Sunday’s playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Monday.

Gonzalez fell on his head after colliding with Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston while breaking up a pass. He was ruled out of the game shortly after.

The 23-year-old shutdown defender played a major role in helping the Patriots’ defense limit Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to just 159 passing yards and zero touchdowns.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 11: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots breaks up a pass intended for Quentin Johnston #1 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Gonzalez told reporters after his team’s 16-3 victory that he felt “fine.” Vrabel, on Monday, was asked about Gonzalez‘s availability moving forward as the Patriots shift their attention to the AFC divisional playoff round.

“He would be in the protocol. So, how long that lasts, I don’t know,” Vrabel told the media. “When you don’t return to the game, when they won’t let you go back in the game, that would put him in the protocol. So, wherever that goes, that goes.”

Vrabel went out to praise Gonazelz for his elite play this season.

“Gonzo continues to play at a high level. Those are the expectations that he has for himself and that we have for him,” Vrabel said. “We appreciate what he’s done and his willingness to line up in different places...Hopefully, we’ll get him back.”

The Patriots will next host the winner of Monday night’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.

That game will be played on Sunday, Jan. 18, at Gillette Stadium. Gonzalez will have until then to clear the protocol.

