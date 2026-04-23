TD Garden unveils $100 million plan for rebuilt suites at Bruins, Celtics games and concerts

BOSTON — Suites at the TD Garden will soon have a new look.

Over the next three years, TD Garden says it will commit $100 million to rebuilding the building’s 83 Boston Garden Society Suites.

The new suites will feature a “bold design and premium furnishings” for Bruins and Celtics games, the Garden says.

A third of the suites will be rebuilt this summer, with the others following suit in the next two years.

“Today marks a defining moment for TD Garden– a $100 million transformation of our premium experience and a bold statement of our commitment to delivering something truly extraordinary for our guests, our partners and the City of Boston,” said Glen Thornborough, President of TD Garden and EVP & COO of Boston Bruins. “We took a unique, methodical approach gathering feedback from our clients and service teams, touring premier arenas across the country, and letting those insights shape every decision.This is the kind of long-term, ambitious thinking that has always defined the Jacobs family and Delaware North’s investment in this arena and this city — and this summer, we break ground on something truly special."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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