Embattled Trooper Proctor’s duty status hearing to take place Monday

Michael Proctor’s duty status hearing, the first step to determine the embattled State Police trooper’s work status, is scheduled to take place Monday.

A state police spokesperson told Boston 25 that Proctor, the lead investigator in the Karen Read murder case, is expected to participate in the hearing virtually on Monday, a week to the day the high-profile trial ended without a verdict.

Proctor came under fire for a series of disparaging texts about Read that he sent to friends, family, and supervisors, which he read aloud in court during her trial. Proctor admitted on the stand that the texts were “unprofessional” and apologized multiple times, telling the jury his texts did not impact the investigation.

Interim Massachusetts State Police Col. John Mawn Mawn announced that Proctor had been relieved of his duty on Monday and reassigned from the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, just hours after Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial in the two-month-long murder trial due to a deadlocked jury.

“I want to remain very clear. Misconduct in any way, shape, or form in the Massachusetts State Police will not be tolerated,” Mawn told reporters after speaking at a Fourth of July safety preparedness event in Boston. “I condemn those comments in the strongest terms possible. They are not reflective of the Massachusetts State Police and that’s not where we want to be as an organization.”

During the State Police discipline process, the trooper in question is subject to a duty status hearing, which can result in either being retained on full duty, being placed on restricted duty, suspension with pay, or suspension without pay.

An internal affairs investigation into Trooper Proctor’s alleged misconduct is ongoing, according to Mawn.

Duty status hearings are not open to the public or the media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

