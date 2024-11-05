Election Day 2024 (live updates): Mass. voters ready to vote after Harris, Trump make final pitches

Massachusetts voters will voice their choice in the 2024 Election on Tuesday.

This year’s election features a top-of-the-ticket battle between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump for the White House.

Massachusetts residents will also be asked to vote in U.S. Senate and U.S. House races, among other contests.

Additionally, Bay Staters will also have five ballot questions to answer that will play a major role in shaping education, drug policy, the restaurant industry, the rideshare industry, and the regulation of the Massachusetts state legislature.

Boston 25 News will be providing LIVE updates on-air and online throughout the day.

ELECTION DATE LIVE BLOG

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 5 a.m. -- Boston 25 Morning News is live all morning with everything to expect on Election Day from local and national perspectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group