8th weekend in a row with showers around

SUN AND SHOWERS

Early thunderstorms and downpours dropped 0.25″-0.5″ in many local towns. The rest of the day will be generally dry, warm, and a little humid. Highs will peak near 80 in the Boston area with cooler 70s at the coast and 60s on the Cape, Islands, and South Coast. An isolated pop up thunderstorm with locally heavy rain is possible today, but coverage will be extremely limited.

THIS WEEKEND

First of all, it won’t be a wet weekend everywhere. The Cape and southeastern MA will see little, if any, rain. Towns north and west of the Mass Pike and 495 will be the wettest, especially Saturday afternoon and evening when rain chances peak. Expect more embedded thunderstorms and downpours in those spots. Even in Boston, you should keep an eye on radar if you have plans Saturday PM. Sunday rain currently looks to focus over northern and extreme western New England, leaving most of us cloudy by dry.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK

A blocked weather pattern will feature a lingering low to our west. The flow of wind around that low will direct a plume of moisture over New England through mid-week. Expect showers at times Monday through Wednesday.

