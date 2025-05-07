REAL ID requirement has started. Here’s what to expect at airports across the country

BOSTON — The REAL ID requirement takes effect today, and that means you’ll need a REAL ID or a compliant form of identification to fly domestically.

What is a REAL ID?

It’s a federally compliant state-issued license or identification card that the DHS says is a more secure form of identification. Besides needing a REAL ID to fly domestically, you will also need one to access certain federal buildings and facilities.

One Tuesday, the head of Homeland Security announced that people without a REAL ID will be able to fly after additional identity checks for now.

Those who still lack an identification that complies with the REAL ID law “may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step,” Noem said.

Secretary Noem says they’re not expecting too many delays since more than 80 percent of travelers already have ID’s that are compliant with the new requirement, whether that’s a REAL ID or passport.

A REAL ID-compliant driver’s license has a symbol (in most states, a star) in the top corner of the card.

You’ll also need a REAL ID to enter any federal buildings starting Wednesday.

DONT’T HAVE A REAL ID YET?: Schedule an appointment at an RMV Service Center near you to upgrade to a REAL ID.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

