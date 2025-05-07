‘Hos long to die in cold’: Digital forensics expert analyzes when McCabe made Google search

Day 11 of Karen Read’s murder retrial focused primarily on Jennifer McCabe’s Google search in the early morning hours of January 29th, following the death of Boston Police officer John O’Keefe.

It was a lengthy day of testimony for jurors.

The morning began with Massachusetts State Trooper Connor Keefe showing the jury key evidence collected by the SERT time off the lawn of 34 Fairview Road in Canton. His body was found on the front lawn in the early morning hours of January 29th, 2022.

He showed a black Nike sneaker, red taillight pieces, and clear plastic taillight pieces.

Afterwards, digital forensic expert Jessica Hyde took the stand.

She analyzed Jen McCabe’s Google search from the early morning of January 29th after O’Keefe’s death.

She was questioned first by special prosecutor Hank Brennan.

He asked, “Is there any danger for an untrained eye to rely simply on the software when looking at a search like this? How long two died in the cold and seeing the 2:27 am timestamp?”

Hyde replied, “Absolutely... that timestamp actually means either the time that that tab was backgrounded, or if it’s the first time the tab has been opened when it was opened.”

She claimed Wednesday to a reasonable degree of certainty, her findings show Jennifer McCabe’s google search January 29th was made at 6:24 am and not 2:27 am.

The defenses’ Robert Alessi pushed back on her findings outlined in reports and previous testimony.

Alessi, referencing a 2023 report, asked “You said the definitive reason as to why the timestamp is listed as 2:27:40 am is unknown.”

Hyde added, “I do use the word.”

The prosecution also played a clip of an interview Karen Read gave to ID Docuseries in April of 2024.

In the video, she says, “Jen McCabe, it’s me or her. Either I’m going down, Jen, or you are.”

Jurors were dismissed moments after the video was played.

Outside court, Read was asked about the video from the prosecution.

“You’ll see,” she said. “Their case is almost over. You’ll see.”

Day 12 of the trial continues tomorrow at 9 a.m. at Norfolk Superior Court.

