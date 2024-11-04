Election 2024 in Mass.: What time do polls open & close? Where do I vote? What’s on the ballot?

DEDHAM, Mass. — On Tuesday, Nov. 5, voters nationwide will flock to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2024 Election.

This year’s election features a top-of-the-ticket battle between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump for the White House.

Massachusetts residents will also be asked to vote in U.S. Senate and U.S. House races.

Additionally, Bay Staters will also have five ballot questions to answer that will play a major role in shaping education, drug policy, the restaurant industry, the rideshare industry, and the regulation of the Massachusetts state legislature.

Here are important facts Massachusetts voters need to know for Election Day:

What time do polling locations open in Massachusetts?

Polling places open their doors at 7 a.m., although cities and towns are allowed to open their polling places as early as 5:45 a.m.

What time do polling locations close in Massachusetts?

Polling places will close at 8 p.m., however if you’re in line when the polls close, you will still be able to vote.

Where do I go to vote?

Massachusetts is divided into voting precincts. Each precinct has an assigned polling place.

You have to vote at your assigned polling place if you are voting on Election Day.

You can find your polling place here if you don’t know the location.

Will I be asked to show identification?

You may need to show identification when you check-in at your polling place if:

You are voting for the first time in Massachusetts

You’re on the inactive voter list

You’re casting a provisional or challenged ballot

The poll worker has a practical and legal reason to ask for identification

Identification needs to show your name and the address where you are registered to vote. Examples of acceptable identification are:

A driver’s license

A state ID card

A recent utility bill

A rent receipt or lease.

A copy of a voter registration affidavit

A letter from a school dormitory or housing office

Any other printed identification which contains your name and address

What’s on the 2024 ballot in Massachusetts?

President

Senator in Congress

Representative in Congress

Five ballot questions

Councilor

Senator in General Court

Representative in General Court

Register of Deeds

Clerk of Courts

County Commissioner (Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Norfolk and Plymouth Counties only), or Franklin Council of Government (Franklin County only)

Register of Probate (Hampshire and Suffolk Counties)

For more information on voting in Massachusetts, click here.

