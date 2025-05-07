Emergency effort to oust disgraced Boston City Councilor blocked by objection

BOSTON — An emergency resolution to address disgraced Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson’s continued employment on a six-figure taxpayer-funded salary was blocked by an objection.

The late filing was introduced at Wednesday’s Boston City Council meeting.

It’s the first time that the body has met since Fernandes Anderson pleaded guilty to federal public corruption charges on Monday in connection with a kickback scheme.

City Councilors Erin Murphy and Ed Flynn said the emergency resolution couldn’t be filed until after the District 7 Councilor’s guilty plea, and that’s why it wasn’t on Wednesday’s agenda.

“It’s not like Councilor Fernandes Anderson had to listen to our recommendation, but it would’ve shown the public where the 12 of us stand on this issue,” said At-Large City Councilor Erin Murphy.

At-Large Councilor Julia Mejia objected to the late file and insisted on explaining why.

“I decided to speak against it because not all individuals are in this chamber, and we’re talking about something that’s in reference to a colleague,” said Mejia.

Visibly absent from Wednesday’s meeting was Fernandes Anderson.

A letter read out loud from Fernandes Anderson stated that she was not in attendance due to a family emergency.

She previously stated outside federal court on Monday that she wasn’t planning on resigning until next month.

“It looks like June. Hopefully, once we get the budget out of the way,” she said.

Several city councilors, including City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune, have been calling on her to resign since December.

“I think it’s inappropriate after you plead guilty to federal charges to engage in discussions about the budget,” said District 2 City Councilor Ed Flynn.

State law says an elected official will be terminated from their state elected position after they’re sentenced to federal prison.

Flynn and Murphy are adamant for action now and are filing this item to be added to next Wednesday’s agenda.

“I think there will be some pushback from some city councilors who don’t want this to go forward,” added Flynn. “They believe that bringing this to the attention of the media and the public reinforces how dysfunctional this body is.”

Fernandes Anderson would have to step down by Thursday, May 8th, for a special election to be held.

She’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 29th.

The government is recommending a sentence of one year and one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release and $13,000 in restitution.

