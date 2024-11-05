Secretary Galvin asks Boston police officers to rush extra ballots to busy polling location

BOSTON — State officials have asked police to rush extra ballots to at least one busy polling location in Boston amid an expected record voter turnout in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Secretary William F. Galvin’s office confirmed to Boston 25 News that there have been reports out of Ward 18 (Hyde Park and Roslindale) that “one or two precincts” are “low on ballots” or “completely” out of them.

Galvin has instructed Boston to send police cars with ballots to those polling locations to replenish them, according to his office.

Representatives from Galvin’s office are also responding to the affected locations to ensure they don’t run out of ballots.

“If you’re in one of the affected polling locations, stay in line, ballots are on the way,” Galvin’s office stressed.

Galvin said earlier in the day that the state saw remarkable turnout during the early voting period and he believes there will be a record turnout by the time polls close at 8 p.m.

City officials said 91,000 early votes were cast in Boston with 20.8 percent of registered voters taking part in early voting.

There are 275 precincts manned by 2,300 poll workers open across the city Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

